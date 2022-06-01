Letter to the editor: Tranel understands hard work

I am supporting Monica Tranel for the new House District in Montana. Her roots in Montana are deep, having grown up in eastern Montana, and she has worked in Montana all her adult life. Her experience as staff with the Public Service Commission and as an attorney helping farmers, ranchers and ratepayers get treated fairly when it comes to our energy and water utilities is tremendous. She understands hard work growing up on a ranch and life in rural Montana. As a current forest landowner and former public land civil servant, I have talked with her about the need for active management, including prescribed burning and harvesting sustainably, to make our forests more resilient in the face of drought and wildfires, while supplying our mills with logs. She knows wood is the best most sustainable construction material that stores carbon. She understands that Montana has a huge opportunity to be a clean energy producer for ourselves and continue as an exporter to the West Coast. The opportunity for good paying jobs from developing our wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass and solar resources can create good paying jobs.