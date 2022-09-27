Letter to the editor: Tranel will be a champion for Montana

Montanans, you have a chance to do the right thing by NOT voting for Ryan Zinke. You have an alternative who has a good track record and will be attuned to the needs of her constituents — Monica Tranel. Don’t give the fat cat Zinke another chance to disgrace our state and to promote his own interests and that of corporations. Monica will be a champion for Montana just as she was in the Olympics, especially when it comes to our public lands. Please give her your vote and let’s do the right thing for our state. Thank you.