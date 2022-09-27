 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Tranel will be a champion for Montana

  • 0

Montanans, you have a chance to do the right thing by NOT voting for Ryan Zinke. You have an alternative who has a good track record and will be attuned to the needs of her constituents — Monica Tranel. Don’t give the fat cat Zinke another chance to disgrace our state and to promote his own interests and that of corporations. Monica will be a champion for Montana just as she was in the Olympics, especially when it comes to our public lands. Please give her your vote and let’s do the right thing for our state. Thank you.

Peg Brownlee,

Florence

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News