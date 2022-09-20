Letter to the editor: Tranel will fight for Montana and democracy

Montana needs a champion in Washington who will work for the good of all Montanans, and Monica Tranel is that champion. Unlike many current members of Congress, she has the experience to represent our state capably and ethically. Tranel cares about social and economic justice and will work for the good of us “regular” folk, instead of for corporations and the rich; she will stand up against big/dark money interests. As a native Montanan, she cares deeply about our state — about its people and about public lands and our access to them. She cares enough about Montana that, unlike her opponent, Ryan Zinke, she even lives in Montana!