Letter to the editor: Tranel will fight for Montana and democracy

Montana needs a champion in Washington who will work for the good of all Montanans, and Monica Tranel is that champion. Unlike many current members of Congress, she has the experience to represent our state capably and ethically. Tranel cares about social and economic justice and will work for the good of us “regular” folk, instead of for corporations and the rich; she will stand up against big/dark money interests. As a native Montanan, she cares deeply about our state — about its people and about public lands and our access to them. She cares enough about Montana that, unlike her opponent, Ryan Zinke, she even lives in Montana!
Tranel is a fighter who will fight, not only for Montana, but also for protecting America’s democracy. Zinke, on the other hand, has engaged in political corruption and has close ties to mining and drilling companies, which demonstrates his priorities and his indifference for public interests.
Lastly, Tranel will also fight for personal freedom and for autonomy over one’s own body! Please vote for her on Nov. 8. She will be a representative of the people and will work for Montana.
Liz Ametsbichler,
Missoula