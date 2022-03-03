Letter to the editor: Tranel will fight for Montana

Before I heard Monica Tranel speak for the first time, I was deeply troubled by the separateness not only in our nation but in our neighborhoods, fearful for the strength and sanctity of our democracy, and in mourning for a stable future that I could no longer promise to my daughters here in Montana.

Although her words didn’t take those feelings away, they became my prayer of hope and gratitude towards a better future for all Montanans.

Monica has always lived and worked in the middle — as a middle child, as a rower in the middle of the boat, and as a protector of the middle class. Some think of the middle as a pejorative place where our beliefs and values are compromised. But I think of the middle as a needed meeting place of fertile ground, where we Montanans join together, roll up our sleeves, and dig in to plant the seeds that will nourish our future. Praying and expressing gratitude are both expressed by placing our hands in the middle of our body, at our heart center.

As you’re casting your vote for Congress, please choose the candidate who lives, works and fights for the heart of Montana.

Kali Lindner,

Missoula

