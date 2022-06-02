 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Tranel will protect the Montana we love

Former Montana Governor Schweitzer had it right in endorsing Monica Tranel for Congress — she's a winner. Montana's going to need a winner to stand up Ryan Zinke, both in debates and in keeping Montana's best interests at heart.

We've known Monica Tranel for several years now, and we've seen how skilled she is in the courtroom and in looking out for citizens against large monopolies. She has the energy, smarts and fortitude to prevail, as well as the character, integrity and winning personality.

We've cast our ballot for her to protect the Montana we love.

Harold and Jan Hoem,

Missoula

