Letter to the editor: Trans Day of Remembrance

Nov. 20 was Trans Day of Remembrance, where we come together to remember our brothers and sisters who have been murdered for just being who they were.

We must change the wrong assumption that we are trans because we made some choice or that we are mentally ill. We are this way because God/Creator made us this way, we should be able to live our lives without a target on our backs! We should be able to live where we want, work where we are qualified and walk down the street without harassment.