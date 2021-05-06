Letter to the editor: Trans girls are girls

I’m writing in response to Bruce Fuglei’s opinion regarding his three anecdotes of trans girls in sports.

It’s clear the very simple root of this “debate” is that those who continue to try to disqualify (specifically) trans girls from participating in girls sports don’t believe that trans girls are girls.

Shocking as it may be, your opinion about the gender of any individual really doesn’t matter, no matter how closely you inspect their bodies and analyze their hormone levels. Trans girls are girls, and if they do well at sports, the most appropriate response is, “You go, girl!”

And I’ll repeat it one more time, because it’s of utmost importance that everyone understand this: trans girls are girls.

Mignon Hess,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2