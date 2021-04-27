Letter to the editor: Transfer water rights, decommission dams

There are 10 outdated dams on eight natural lakes in the Rattlesnake Wilderness. The earthen-berm dams were built in the early 20th century for water storage and irrigation. The dams served municipal water needs for the city of Missoula until the 1980s, when a giardia outbreak forced the dam owners — Mountain Water Company — to stop drawing water from Rattlesnake Creek. In 2017, the city of Missoula purchased the dams and the water rights that come with them.

The dams, despite no longer being needed, require semi-regular maintenance and upkeep. Most of the dams are in very poor shape. Helicopters are used to access the dams for inspection and repairs. Other times, a vehicle is driven up the cherry-stem to access the lakes. This road also requires maintenance.

The city recently conducted a feasibility study to analyze the costs/benefits of the dams. The cost to decommission all 10 aging dams is one-seventh of the cost to rehabilitate them. Decommissioning the road between Franklin Bridge to where it ends above Lake Creek would also be cost efficient.

The city should be able to transfer the water rights, restore all the lakes in the Rattlesnake Wilderness and save ratepayers money.

Brett Haverstick,

Missoula

