Letter to the editor: Trappers don't destroy habitat

This is for the opinion from K.C. York on trapping being bad for the environment.

I trapped muskrats with my mother in 1943 at the age of 5 years. Back then, 'rats sold for $4-$6, and beavers for $1 an inch. In 1943, the United States of America had 135 million people. Today, it has nearly 330 million.

In my 79 years of trapping, I have never destroyed any habitat. Trappers don't destroy habitat. The one thing that will ruin a trapper's day is catching a non-targeted animal.

Today, 'rats sell for less than in the war years, and with beaver you are lucky if you can them.

Birds gone. Trappers don't trap them. Think about it.

Could loss of habitat be the cause, or the use of pesticides?

Mike Dey,

Missoula

