Letter to the editor: Trappers must avoid killing 'best friends'

I was most interested in reading your front-page story on April 7 about the settlement awarded to Bryan Dalpes and Rachel Luger for the loss of their dog by a person setting an illegal animal trap. And to the good work of their attorney William Rideg.

Living out here in Superior, my wife Sandy and her best friends Dixie and Shirley walk their dogs throughout our wonderful mountain trails. And I know I would be heartbroken if any of us lost our beloved pets, as Dalpes and Luger did with their Labrador, Betsy.

If people are going to legally set animal traps, they need to first check with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, or otherwise they will end up possibly killing our "best friends."

David Mirisch,

Superior

