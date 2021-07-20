 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Trapping setbacks must stay in place
Letter to the editor: Trapping setbacks must stay in place

State legislators propose to eliminate trapping setbacks from public roads and trails in Sanders and Lincoln counties.

Traps do not distinguish among the animals they trap — your dog, a badger, a wolf or bear. Trapped, the animals dies in agony of thirst and hunger. Setbacks traditionally allow the public to enjoy Montana's public trails and roads without danger.

Eliminating these traditional setbacks eliminates safe public access in favor of exclusive use by trappers. It's a very bad idea.

Carol Marsh,

Missoula

