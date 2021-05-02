Letter to the editor: Tread more softly in MT wilderness

Over 20 seasons guiding river journeys in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, I witnessed significant changes in wilderness visitors. It was common to share the journey with deeply appreciative guests humbled by the 30-mile trek and the river float. We left little trace.

But not long ago, I shared a trip with a group outfitted with float and fishing equipment normally witnessed on a non-wilderness outing. They fired ammunition at late hours and blasted music. Some roughly handled trout before the release. These men exited the wilderness like carnival goers finished with the entertainment.

Recently I've noted increased human impacts like fire rings with garbage, toilet paper flowers, scattered human excrement and girdled trees. I have witnessed individuals riding mountain bicycles and others flying drones. Last year a couple caught landing a helicopter in the Bob had to pay just a minimal fee. Is this wilderness trespass accountability?

In March, I skied into the Mission Mountains. What I discovered were snowmachine tracks criss-crossing that majestic landscape.

To all who truly value northwest Montana, can we renew our efforts to safeguard the wilderness treasures that help make it such a remarkable place?

Joseph Biby,

Kalispell

