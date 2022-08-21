 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Tribes are grateful to have called John Engen a friend

Missoula, in the heart of the Séliš and Ql̓ispé people’s traditional and aboriginal territories, is a place that for many years was led, guided, and shaped by John Engen. As mayor, John worked tirelessly to help keep Missoula beautiful, accepting, and vibrant. He led with a great sense of humor, wit, kindness, humility, and always with a deep commitment to inclusivity.

The Tribes are grateful to have called Mayor Engen a friend and to have been able to call upon him as a collaborator as well. We witnessed him many times stay true to his values, while also being respectful of other positions and points of view. We hope that whoever is appointed as the next Mayor of Missoula is also inclusive, and exemplifies the values that we know and appreciate about Missoula and the aboriginal territories of the SélišQl̓ispé and Ksanka. To his family, friends and colleagues, we offer our condolences.

Tribal Council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Pablo 

