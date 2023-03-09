I just finished reading "Hollywood's Spies" by Laura B. Rosenzweig, "Hitler's American Friends" by Bradley W. Hart and "Hitler in L.A." by Steven J. Ross. After finishing these books, I was both stunned and furious over the staggering history we weren't taught. This history started 20 years before I was born, and continues to present day.

America First started in the early '30s, by White National Christians and Catholics such as Father Coughlin. They had cute names such as American Patriots, American Rangers, Royal Order of American Defenders: sounds familiar. Proud Boys, 3% ers, Oathkeepers and Freedom Caucus.

Joseph Geobbels (Hitler' propaganda minister), praised Democratic Senator Burton Wheeler of Montana, for his attacks on Hollywood. He heralded him and fellow isolationists as the sole representatives of sanity in America! America First was much more bipartisan then than now.

I want the Republicans to allow true history to be taught to all Americans, so that we can correlate between then and now. I don't want the kids today to find out that 50 years from now that they were lied to. There are a lot of great things in our history, but there are also some very ugly things as well. Let's hear it all.

Richard Wheeler,

Missoula