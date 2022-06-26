Letter to the editor: Truly tired of the mess

If you don't want fascism, then don't be a Republican. If you want free and fair elections, then don't be a Republican. If you want kids to learn both the positive and negative things about the U.S.A., then don't be a Republican. If you want women to have reproductive rights, then don't be a Republican. If you know that global warming is real and we have to divorce ourselves from fossil fuel, then don't be a Republican. If you agree that more people should be admitted into the U.S. from our southern border, then don't be a Republican. If you know that Mr. Trump, his allies and some current lawmakers are guilty of an attempted Jan. 6 coup, intimidating election officials and spreading lies about the 2020 election, then don't be a Republican.