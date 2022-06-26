Letter to the editor: Truly tired of the mess

If you don't want fascism, then don't be a Republican. If you want free and fair elections, then don't be a Republican. If you want kids to learn both the positive and negative things about the U.S.A., then don't be a Republican. If you want women to have reproductive rights, then don't be a Republican. If you know that global warming is real and we have to divorce ourselves from fossil fuel, then don't be a Republican. If you agree that more people should be admitted into the U.S. from our southern border, then don't be a Republican. If you know that Mr. Trump, his allies and some current lawmakers are guilty of an attempted Jan. 6 coup, intimidating election officials and spreading lies about the 2020 election, then don't be a Republican.
If you don't want to be a Democrat, someone who truly believes in a democracy, then maybe you should move south of the border, to North Korea, Mother Russia or Mother China. The rest of us are truly tired of this mess, this conspiracy, treason and attempted overthrow of what democracy we still have.
Ross Stenseth,
Missoula