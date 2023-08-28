Trump is innocent, right? Heck, let's try a little arithmetic for a sanity check. Twenty-five sexual assault accusations, right. Estimates are that about 5% of such accusations are false. Therefore, for all to be false we simply take 0.05 to the 25th. Hmm, one out of three, followed by 32 zeros. Of course that number is absurdly low, given that only one out of five sexual assaults is reported. Then there are the 91 felony counts. I suspect he did all of them and a whole lot more, but if you assign each of them an improbably low 50% possibility, the chance he did none of them is one out of something with 27 zeros. Combining the two ridiculously conservative calculations, you learn that the chance he is innocent is one out of something with 59 zeros. How small a number is that? You could comfortably imprison people with odds like that until the universe implodes, confident you'd never make a mistake. Let's do that.