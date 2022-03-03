Letter to the editor: Trump is a traitor

The former resident of the Oval Office is a traitor. He is asking all of you to admire him for applauding a communist nation's invasion of a sovereign country. He is betting on the defeat of NATO, which he did everything he could to destroy while in office. This is the same coward who lied to avoid serving his country and when you elected him, he continued to lie and kept his grift active. He is rooting for the communists!

If you are a veteran and you fly his flag, adorn your vehicles with his bumper stickers, and have his signs on your homes and fences, you are disrespecting those who honorably served. Friends went to Vietnam to fight the communists and many returned in caskets. The liar you worship might as well spit on their graves at Arlington and Fort Missoula.

I respect the courageous men and women who honorably served our country and I pray that our soldiers, representing NATO, survive this communist egomaniac's blind pursuit of building "Mother Russia" back to an unattainable glory.

Trump cannot be elected to any public office after stealing top secret documents.

Cheryl Bramsen,

Florence

