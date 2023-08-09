Loyalty to Trump is his demand; not loyalty to America, but loyalty to him. When Trump says he will be your retribution, he means he will transform our government by weeding out all people in government who are not completely loyal to him. He won't kill them, but defame and ruin them with his mouth, as he has done to so many already. All he does is mention someone's name he hates, and you Trump voters go after them on social media, stalk them, and threaten them, You do Trump's dirty work for him. You do unChristian, nasty things to your neighbor, because Trump is your ungodly God. No one can tell you anything. Your minds are cemented in. You want and need dictator Trump to tell you what to think, what to do, and who to hate. You are no longer Americans. Americans think for themselves. Americans are skeptical and check everything out, Americans know they are equal to every other person. You Trumpists believe every lie Trump tells you. Republican leaders, who know better, are afraid and will not call Trump out. This is not the American way.