Letter to the editor: Trump knows how to start the spin

It’s clear to me that when ex-president Trump bragged that he could shoot down some innocent person in the middle of New York City, in broad daylight, and get away with it, that he wasn’t being hyperbolic and wasn’t joking. He was dead serious, because he knew how he would do it.

Simply start the spin, the alternative reality. The victim was a domestic terrorist, dangerous, deranged, should never have been allowed to get close to the president, should never have been allowed on the streets of America. Dereliction in the Secret Service, at Homeland Security, in New York City police. Anybody who thinks otherwise will be under suspicion, fired, replaced.

The victim’s widow, who claims her husband was just on Broadway to buy a pair of shoes, will be hounded into silence, her honesty denied, her job, her life, and her children’s lives threatened.

Social media will go ballistic with misinformation.

The toadies will get to work — Cruz, Jordan, Graham, Rosendale, Daines. Zinke, too, if he’s around. They’ll blame politics, start multiple investigations into everything but the murder itself. Distraction, distortion, misdirection, lies. Smoke and mirrors.

We’ve seen it work before. No reason it shouldn’t work again.

Robin Carey,

Missoula