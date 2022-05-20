Letter to the editor: Trump only cares about himself

So, another person who worked for Donald Trump has come forward with a description of Trump as a narcissist who is unfit for public office, at best, to a grifter who has conned millions of people into following him for his own personal gain and adoration. I'm speaking of the book written by Mark Esper, Trump's hand-picked defense secretary.

I'm sure the Trumpers will respond with substantive reports and evidence that it's fake news and lies. LOL. Esper is one of dozens of past colleagues who are all lying about Trump, and Trump is the only one telling the truth.

Well, the truth is that Trump is a sociopath, a narcissist and sexual predator who lies when the truth will do. He doesn't care about this country, and never has, he only cares for himself. As he and his conservatives try to send this country back when the country was "great", by suppressing the vote of the underprivileged and rolling back women's rights, helping the rich get richer and the poor, poorer, it's difficult to understand how any decent person can support him in any way. Anyone who does, anyone, should be ashamed of themselves. Christians? Make me laugh.