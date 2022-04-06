Letter to the editor: Trump only cares for himself

Sad to see that while we commoners are limited to 200 word opinions, diatribes such as those of Jeff Tschida are subject to no such limitations. His adulation of a "blue collar billionaire" who was raised with a silver spoon, failed at every business venture he was ever involved with but prospered because he was bailed out by "dad," lied incessantly, and is a consummate narcissist, is risible. His criticism of Biden for "betraying" Afghanistan by carrying out Trump's planned withdrawal, and of his betrayal of the same Ukraine that Trump withheld funds from because they wouldn't provide him "dirt" on his opponent's son, is hypocrisy at it's utmost. Biden's attempt to address climate change, which Trump ridiculed and derided, may be our last chance to save our planet for our children. I am glad that Mr. Tschida is willing to follow Trump into hell, because that is surely where that vindictive and divisive man, who cares for no one but himself, is headed.