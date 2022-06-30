Letter to the editor: Trump should be prosecuted

I was just a high school kid in the 1970s, but I remember thinking that, despite his crimes, it would be a terrible thing for the country if a former president went to prison. We now have solid evidence that another former president committed crime after crime, and tried to use every governmental institution he could to hang on to power. He tried to lead a coup to overthrow the government itself. The evidence of his crimes grows stronger every day. His supporters may well resort to violence if and when he is indicted. But to ignore what he did, or issue a pardon for the sake of healing the country, would be a mistake. Bring on the indictments and assure the nation that we still follow the rule of law. Because when it comes to criminal behavior, Donald Trump is no Richard Nixon. He is far worse.