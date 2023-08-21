Former President Trump has now earned his fourth strike as a public official but still insists on standing up to bat. The fact that his supporters attach no importance at all to his wild swings at the plate indicates that a large minority of the electorate have become incompetent citizens, unable to recognize the difference between right and wrong, good and evil.

Historically, the loss of discernment by the “mob” of citizenry becomes a dog whistle for the wealthy class to assert an exclusive right to govern. That is exactly what is happening in America.

Trump supporters have backed almost completely away from consideration of the massive evidence of criminal activity rolling out into the public view over the past few months.

They believe the propaganda narrative “I alone can do it,” not the historical, legal, political, and constitutional evidence that he cannot do it alone, especially while breaking the law.

Democracy by very definition requires that everyone be a participating hero, not just one wealthy white man, and not just a single flock of obedient sheep.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah