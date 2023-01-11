 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Trump takes credit

After a rather embarrassing display of chaos which they tried to call “democracy at work”, the Republicans in the House of Representatives finally got enough cats in a bag and hid enough behind a door to get a powerless McCarthy the Speaker of the House’s gavel.

Said follower of his mob Kevin McCarthy, because he can’t be called a leader after bargaining everything away, he owes a great thanks to TFG ("That former guy").

Sitting in Mar-a-Lago, TFG was quick to soak in the thanks and glory of the Republicans for succeeding in the debacle of doing something in 15 votes that has been automatic on the first ballot for a century. I wonder if he’s going to be taking credit for the disasters that ensue as the crazy car journey continues of the people that have been so happy to worship his fraudulent lies. Hold on tight because they’re not going to do anything good for us, the people of America.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

