Letter to the editor: Trump would still lose electoral vote

Tens of millions of Americans contested 2020 USA presidential election irregularities, from over-counting Democratic votes to under-counting Republican votes. The Jan. 6 interruption of Congress formally declaring Joe Biden as president was just the beginning of resistance to an allegedly unfair election.

In Arizona, Joe Biden won 10,457 more votes than did incumbent President Donald Trump. A prominent QAnon member held that Arizona would be the “first domino to fall.”

In Georgia, Biden received 11,779 more votes than did Trump, who later pointed at alleged fraud in the Georgia election and asked the Georgia attorney general for 11,780 more votes for Trump. Pointing at irregularities, some Georgia legislators are poised to replace county elected voting officials.

In Wisconsin, the State Assembly speaker appointed a group to probe election problems and voter fraud.

In Michigan, a politically well-entrenched group sought election scrutiny. “Stop the Cheat” was a popular slogan.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of State reported 202,377 more votes than were reportedly actually counted.

In 2020, Donald Trump lost the popular vote for president.