Letter to the editor: Trump's hope based on lies

After hearing some details on a new book by Michael Bender, a White House reporter, entitled: "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," it prompted this letter.

Donald Trump has given voice to millions who are insecure in their own lives. He's given them hope. The only problem is that this hope is based upon Trump's lies and false claims.

Remember the story about Trump going into the bunker for safety? When that story broke, Trump was furious. He thought it made him look weak. He demanded the person who broke the story be found and "executed."

This is yet another example of Trump's severe mental disorder. He cannot tolerate losing and/or looking weak. It continues now as he thrives on being in control of the GOP and maintaining support from his so-called base.

How this all finally plays out we have yet to see. What we probably can be sure of though, is that Trump is going to lose totally and his base will be left without their supposed "leader" who really only cares about himself.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 6 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2