 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Trump's puppets

  • 0

Trump got exactly what he wanted. Lots of MAGA puppets in the House who will do his work of getting revenge.

Mary Henne,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

I am reluctant to write letters these days, for many reasons, most of which is not to contribute to increasing the division so prevalent in Am…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News