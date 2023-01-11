Letter to the editor: Trump's puppets

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Trump got exactly what he wanted. Lots of MAGA puppets in the House who will do his work of getting revenge.
Mary Henne,
Missoula
I agree with NorthWestern’s CEO Brian Bird in his Missoulian opinion column of Jan. 4. NorthWestern delivered safe and reliable energy during …
Despite damning evidence provided by Trump’s Republican inner circle, Daines' and Zinke’s responses to recommendations that former president T…
I am reluctant to write letters these days, for many reasons, most of which is not to contribute to increasing the division so prevalent in Am…
Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale is the ideal candidate for Speaker of the discordant GOP House majority. Mr. Rosendale proudly aligns with both th…
It used to be the media held public officials accountable for conducting public business secretively. A recent Missoulian editorial (Friday, D…
I don’t know our new mayor, but I do remember the gentleman who stepped to the plate to break the Missoula City Council voting stalemate to fa…
When people who have psychiatric disabilities and follow the suggestions of their providers by being med-compliant, abstinent from illicit dru…
Why is the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority being pushed by many elected officials? Is it because they see it as possible employment when they…
Dear Missoula,
The latest effort by the state Senate to update Montana’s laws and regulations on alcohol are, to say the least, woefully inadequate.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.