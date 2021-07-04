Letter to the editor: Trust educators to teach history

I commend the Missoulian’s editorial board , guest columnist Mark Thane and several letter writers for countering the disinformation about so-called critical race theory being propagated by officials such as U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale , Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen , Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and Rep. Sue Vinton. The question essentially is whether public school students should be shielded from unsavory aspects of our nation’s history. In other words, can students handle the truth?

Campaigns for truth in public education are not new. The first edition of “Lies my teacher told me: Everything your American history textbook got wrong” was published in 1995. Its author, James W. Loewen, showed that problems such as slavery tend to be discussed in textbooks as: problem exists, problem recognized, problem solved. Many things have improved over time, but few big problems have been solved. George Floyd was not lynched by an angry white Mississippi mob, but he’s dead nonetheless.