Letter to the editor: Trust in integrity of system

Politics these days has such a grip on our nations citizens, and especially our elected leaders, that listening thoughtfully to each other and accepting compromise seems "a thing of the past."

But this attitude is not true with many, however. Thankfully, in our democracy, individual opinions count the most in determining the direction of our nation. We, the people, do vote.

And while, in the news now, we are hearing of a concerted Republican move to restrict voting policies and procedures in many states to favor the GOP, I do believe we can trust in the integrity of our system of government to solve this looming problem and maintain our healthy two-party system of government.

Let's keep aware of all this and continue speaking out.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

