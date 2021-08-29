Letter to the editor: Truth in advertising

Truth-in-advertising...how ‘old school’. An advertisement, displayed on a Mountain Line bus in Missoula, claims ketamine is a “vaccine” for depression. While I do not dispute claims of scientific, medical research suggesting ketamine may help in the treatment of depression, ketamine is not a vaccine! “Ketamine is a cyclohexanone derivative with analgesic and anesthetic properties.” Source: pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov. Whether the proliferation of ketamine providers in Missoula and elsewhere is an indication of its efficacy, a "sign of the times" or both, I won’t speculate.