 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Truth in advertising
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Truth in advertising

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Truth-in-advertising...how ‘old school’. An advertisement, displayed on a Mountain Line bus in Missoula, claims ketamine is a “vaccine” for depression. While I do not dispute claims of scientific, medical research suggesting ketamine may help in the treatment of depression, ketamine is not a vaccine! “Ketamine is a cyclohexanone derivative with analgesic and anesthetic properties.” Source: pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov. Whether the proliferation of ketamine providers in Missoula and elsewhere is an indication of its efficacy, a "sign of the times" or both, I won’t speculate.

What appears to be a trivial example of how We, da People, are branded and skewed by a clever turn of phrase, is not insignificant. Appropriation of words that have become common (buzz words), due to current events and increased usage, is a common advertising technique for manipulating audience. To explicitly misuse language to sell a product is fraudulent. Mountain Line may wish to consider reviewing the content of advertising it displays.

L Busch,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News