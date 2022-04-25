 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Truth needs no defense

I find myself a little saddened, but not surprised at the attack by editorial staff, the downtown bes and wanna-bes, the back-stabbing RINOs and partisan operatives that wrote opinions to vilify and berate a few concerned citizens trying to ensure fair and honest elections. A selfless use of time and energy that is a reality for every voting citizen in Missoula county regardless of political leaning.

To the authors of these pieces, I would remind them that the truth needs no defense, only the lies need be continually repeated and defended.

Donald Kenck,

Frenchtown

