Brad Tschida, are you truly as uncaring and unthinking as your statement — "The womb is the only organ in a woman’s body that serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being. It is truly a sanctuary” — appears to indicate? For most women it represents one of their most important purposes. Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice is not the question. The question is respect for women. Your statement would indicate disrespect, not respect. Shame on you.