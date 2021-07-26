Letter to the editor: Tschida, stop ballot count bull

Rep. Brad Tschida:

I am still totally amazed that Donald Trump, a compulsive liar and a man of reprehensible business ethics and morals, was ever elected to the presidency of these United States. He cares nothing for our country, only for the acquisition of money and power, and to feed his insatiable ego.

Fortunately for our country, he lost his bid for re-election. However, that doesn't stop him and his hangers-on and dupes from perpetuating the Big Lie that he was robbed.

Missoula County has more than proved the legitimacy and accuracy of the ballot count, so I think it's time to stop the bull, Tschida.

Deanne Kendrick,

Missoula

