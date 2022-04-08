Letter to the editor: Tschida's defense of Trump a low point

Two hundred words is pretty short to respond to all the nonsense Jeff Tschida (oped March 31) spins, but I’d like to hit a couple of the high (or low) points.

Number one. Sergeant Jeff brags about nuking the enemy and using their glowing bodies for “runway landing lights”. I wonder what his superiors would think who have read the “Code of Conduct for Combatants”, established by the International Committee for the Red Cross (since 1863) and recognized by the Geneva Conventions, (which are getting a lot of press at the moment).

Two. Our man of the hour prides himself in his job to “kill people” in our defense, even protecting the likes of Marc Racicot who “doesn’t understand how the world works”. I guess Mr. Tschida isn’t aware, or ignores the fact, that the playboy from Queens dodged the draft with bone spurs in his feet during the Vietnam War, and then boasted (I’m not making this up) his “sacrifice” to the nation is he didn’t contract a STD (sexually transmitted disease), while making the rounds with the babes in New York, while 58,000 soldiers his age came home in body bags.

Lastly. Mr. Tschida says a great leader is someone like Donald Trump who he would follow “into hell”. He said it, not me.

Tom Horelick,

Libby

