Letter to the editor: Tschida's defense of Trump off base

Mr. Tschida's defense of Trump (Missoulian March 31) is totally blind to the true character of this man. I too served in the military and didn't claim bone spurs to avoid Vietnam. To the point, Trump is a bully who was born with the silver spoon in his mouth, and who has been able to easily manipulate the elite with his toxic bravado.

Because he was born into wealth he has no clue about how poor and working folk really deal with life. If he ever was on the streets he wouldn't last a week.

First off his lies will make everyone distrustful of everything he does or says. He'd get no respect. His bragging about how much he has would get him mugged every day. And his bullying of others would get him stabbed or worse. Just saying. Not a guy I would invite into my home.

Michael McNamara,

Missoula

