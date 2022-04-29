Letter to the editor: Tschidas promote false information

Both Jeff and Brad Tschida are ardent Republican agenda supporters, and in keeping with that, both promote false information.

Brother Jeff promotes Trump’s alleged “blue-collar Queens” credentials. He inherited or “borrowed” millions ($413M) from his father, who made his fortune taking advantage of federal housing subsidies. He made his son his property manager. Hard work? What a laugh. Worked with the trades? More like stiffed them to save a buck.

I lived back east while Trump was building his “empire” and grew tired of reading about the numerous scandals and unscrupulous business practices he used to make himself rich.

Vulgar, crass, accused by many women of assault, lies that total in the thousands ( that’s just while he was unfortunately president)...not someone I would want to encounter on the street (where he’d be so safe he could shoot someone and get away with it), let alone lead our country.

Brother Brad answers serious comments on his claims of election fraud from constituents with arrogance or rhetorical questions like: "please define what constitutes fraud? please define what constitutes a conspiracy?" When you respond with facts about disproven election fraud accusations...nothing.

I suggest both boys rethink their idolatry and do research besides on Fox News.

Susan Max,

Alberton

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0