Letter to the editor: Tschida's quest to starve government

Brad Tschida’s recent column (May 11) lamenting the plight of those burdened by property taxes was eyebrow-raising. Tschida explained that he didn’t have much direct influence over property taxes as a state representative, so he had to focus on other ways to reduce tax burdens. So what did he do?

He voted to reduce the top income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%, a pitiful cut that won’t do anything to help the vast majority of Montanans, including those struggling with property taxes. It will put thousands of dollars each year in the pockets of millionaires and billionaires, though.

He also voted to repeal Missoula’s gas tax (House Bill 464). That gas tax would have raised $450,000 per year from tourists for road maintenance, but it seems those funds will now have to come from another source — like property taxes on local residents.