Letter to the editor: Two important issues

Our nation and our world are presently facing a most critical point towards continuing living our lives together here on earth. There are two outstanding very present and important issues.

1. Climate change. We must properly activate our technologies and techniques to maintain human life as we know it.

2. Military might. This has habitually been our way of handling international conflicts. Our weapons development and their use must be replaced with peaceful negotiations and workable solutions between nations.

These two factors in our human existence immediately need and require our nation's and our world's attention. This requires top-level attention, thorough review, national and international top-level discussions. These meetings must be nonpolitical, non-selfish and focused on sensible national and international actions.

Peaceful conflict resolutions are vitally important right now in both our personal and collective lives together.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0