I am a self-described arrogant moderate. I claim to listen to both sides of issues. In reality, all I can do is the best I can. The above words are an example about how to possibly change a person's mind ever so slightly. Admit your own weaknesses as to your point of view and not use inflammatory language. And listen to the other person. Your ideas are...insert a derogatory word of your choice. The above words will generally just shut down the conversation. Unfortunately, in today's world, many people receive personal rewards for expressing their thoughts in the extreme derogatory and inflammatory style. See Donald Trump. See Joe Biden. See Montana Republican Party. See Zooey Zephyr. See Missoulian letters to the editor and opinion writers. For 99% of issues, there really are two sides to the story.