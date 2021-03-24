Letter to the editor: UM cuts are short sighted

As a graduate of the University of Montana I am troubled by the proposed cuts to the humanities.

These cuts and allocation of funds according to student demand are short-sighted and will further damage the reputation of the university. The problem with funding programs based on student interest is that it assumes students will never change majors or find an area of interest to minor in outside their chosen field of study.

I know from personal experience that this assumption is wrong. I entered college to study electronics but had to take a GE history course to graduate. That one class change my life. I graduated from UM in 2017 with an MA in history and now work in a field I love and own a small business. Without the humanities I would not be where I am today.

If the university does not give students the opportunity to grow and change by offering a wide range of classes what benefit can it claim to offer students beside pretty walkways and a climbing wall? I ask the university administration to please fund the humanities and allow students to learn and grow.

Jon Del Buono,

Santa Rosa, California

