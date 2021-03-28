Letter to the editor: UM must re-invest in humanities

The University of Montana is in dire straits. Main Hall has just announced a proposal to further injure the already struggling UM Humanities.

Humanities at UM offer so much to so many, including a majority of general education at the university and great programs that impart to students vital knowledge, including reading, writing and language skills. Further cuts to humanities programs mean that students from all disciplines will be in worse positions in the future.

All professions, including those in the hard sciences, need to have strong skill sets in reading and composition to articulate and communicate ideas effectively and clearly. Gutting our humanities programs certainly will not make students “tomorrow proof” if there are fewer faculty and courses to hone essential skill sets.

Drastic cuts mean that University of Montana, the lifeblood of our local economy, will be less competitive in recruiting and selling students on UM programs across the board.

It seems Main Hall has their priorities all mixed up, investing millions on cosmetic improvements to dining halls while humanities have been hung up to dry. I call on Main hall to re-invest in humanities so that we can make a success out of our Flagship University and local economy.