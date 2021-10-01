Letter to the editor: UM must step up leadership

As I look at the Montana COVID Response Dashboard, Missoula County again has the highest new cases. It is concerning on many levels, one being the contrast between the messaging and actions of the University of Montana. UM has sent out constant clear communication about day-to-day prevention (the importance of handwashing, keeping small social circles, campus-wide indoor mask mandate). However, UM has not disseminated any recommendations relating to campus activities and events.

When we look over the past week alone, one can see there was little social distancing, masking, or consideration of small social circles for Friday and Saturday homecoming events. The University's social media accounts are flooded with photos of almost maskless faces crowded around the oval and Griz stadium. And again, Monday morning, the University sent out communication on the importance of reducing risk (being responsive to contract tracers). Yet, the University continues to host high-risk events, further straining our local health systems. UM's leadership must step up at this moment and authorize health-focused risk mitigation (wellness checks or masks at all events) at ALL campus events and gatherings to protect our community.