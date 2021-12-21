 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: UM quiet regarding Hauck

For anyone on the fence as to the propriety of the head football coach at the University of Montana signing a letter of support for Elsie Arntzen, authored by two school trustees, I would suggest that they look at the website of one of the authors, Jim Riley of Kalispell, before making a decision.

The website is libertyorlose.com. Of special interest to me are the articles advertised for sale on the website.

I believe it is a fair question to ask coach Hauck if he supports the views expressed by Jim Riley or if he was unaware of these issues before he supported their letter, as I believe it is difficult to separate the two.

Also, I find the silence coming from the athletic director and the administration of the university to be deafening thus far!

Dan McLaughlin,

Missoula

