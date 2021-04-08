Letter to the editor: UM should expand its course offerings

Regarding the ad in Sunday’s paper about the University of Montana’s budget crisis:

I couldn’t agree more that UM’s new budget reorganization is more of the same. Two years ago the administration implemented a similar “reorganization,” using the same descriptive word salad they’re using now. The net result is the same — more cuts in the liberal studies programs and money shifted to the business school and other more favored programs.

The main task given to the administration is to bring in more students. It has utterly failed at this, and the reorganization will not help. Here’s an idea.

Montana State University has steadily invaded UM’s core responsibilities as they have previously existed. The most recent example, but by no means the only one, is MSU’s Jabs Business School, which was developed as UM was building its new business building.

If UM and MSU are to compete on a level playing field, the regents should expand course offerings, not contract them. Take some of the COVID relief windfall and give it to UM for facilities, faculty and scholarships to start offering degrees in engineering.

Avoiding duplication in programs no longer seems to be a priority. Give UM a chance to fix the enrollment problem.