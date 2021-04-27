Letter to the editor: UM should require vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination should be a requirement at the university.

The university administration should put this into effect immediately:

"All students, faculty, and staff of the University of Montana (Montana University System) must have a COVID-19 vaccination, starting summer and fall semesters, 2021."

Other universities across the country are doing this; notably Rutgers, Cornell and Brown, for example.

The vaccines are not 100% effective — only about 95% for Pfizer or Moderna, and much less for Johnson & Johnson. Just recently there were news items about 5,800 people who had been fully vaccinated still contracting the virus, and 74 of them died. You just know that 40% of Montanans are going to refuse to get vaccinated, as is happening in the Marine Corps.

Summer semester begins May 10. The time to act is right now, so people have a little time to get the shot — but there is still plenty of time, and appointments to get that first vaccination are readily available, to anyone who just takes the initiative to make the call for an appointment. With this requirement in place, we will have a completely normal educational experience starting in just a couple of weeks.

Bill Sikonia,

Missoula

