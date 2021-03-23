Letter to the editor: UM too focused on appearance

First we read about the dean of the University of Montana's College of Humanities and Sciences stepping down from that position because of "the current budget environment."
Next we see a proposed new dining hall and improvements to the campus entrance on Arthur Avenue and other walkways and paths.
Now professor Mehrdad Kia is concerned about a proposed cut of $2.6 million to the College of Humanities and Sciences, a program that affects majors across the campus.
UM says the cut is a preliminary target using the university's new budget model, which focuses on reallocating resources based primarily on student interest.
The impression is that UM is focusing on appearances over substance! Granted, budgets are separate for personnel and for facilities and grounds. One hopes the administration will focus on a core university education, with the best faculty possible for all students, regardless of chosen major.
Marilyn Bruya,
Missoula