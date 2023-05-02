The Republican-led House is making a grave and unconstitutional error by refusing to allow Rep. Zephyr to fulfil her duty to her constituents and speak on the House floor. Rep. Zephyr has nothing to apologize for. Her words are correct. Those who voted for these transphobic bills should be ashamed and they will have blood on their hands. The government has no business in regulating the freedoms of a person to express their true selves or in regulating the medical decisions between citizens and their doctors. The Legislature has wasted enough time with these hateful, bigoted, transphobic bills that do nothing to help the lives of Montanans and do great harm to an already marginalized group. I urge Gov. Gianforte and Rep. Hellegaard to get back to the people's business without this dictatorial and frankly un-American nonsense.