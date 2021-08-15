Letter to the editor: United Way supports JEDI resolution

United Way of Missoula County fully supports the city of Missoula and Missoula County’s JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) resolution and creation of a JEDI Advisory Council.
United Way is committed to leading the fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community — this means we must fight for equity. The historic racial, health, social, economic and criminal-justice disparities that exist in our country and community are undeniable. They mean that far too many of our neighbors face significant barriers that hinder their ability to lead healthy and prosperous lives and to engage fully in all that Missoula has to offer.
Deliberate action is required to address these inequities, including the promotion of policies, practices, resources and community engagement that are rooted in values of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. Ensuring that decisions made by Missoula policy makers and other public servants reflect these values, are based on data, and are inclusive and participatory will be a major step forward toward further enhancing Missoula as a place where all people can thrive.
Susan Hay Patrick,
chief executive officer,
United Way of Missoula County