Letter to the editor: Unjust ruling

Pro-life refers to a non-viable fetus. The decision of the six justices lacked compassion and consideration of the circumstances of the body or person of the woman who carries the non-viable fetus or the circumstances of how her pregnancy occurred, her life or the family after a viable birth.

They have criminalized and punished women and girls for abortions no matter what created the pregnancy. The fetus life is given priority over life-changing traumas such as rape and incest resulting in pregnancy. Not allowing a family to make a decision how a fetus with severe birth defects will impact a family’s resources is not considered. A wanted and planned for pregnancy that results in the heartbreak of a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy is not considered and may result in criminal investigation.

The decision by the six justices does not reflect family values or pro-life. It does not reflect the values and humanity of the people it serves. Even the framers of the constitution knew this when they wrote the 9th Amendment to be inclusive of the future. Sadly the six justices' limited view of humanity made an unjust ruling against life.

Carole Berkoff,

