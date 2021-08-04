 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated get 'facts' from internet
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated get 'facts' from internet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am both angry and disgusted with the unvaccinated persons who may get or help spread the highly transmissible delta variant.

When I speak with unvaccinated persons, I learn how they get most of their information from the internet. Here is a place where 12 persons share most of the misinformation. Also, the believe only Fox News is not fake news. Here is where half a dozen persons tell "facts," while more than 3,000 newspersons tell different facts. Another source of "facts" is the former president who told more than 30,000 lies.

I do say prayers for these misled persons. However, I believe "Old Mother Nature" is laughing while thinking how this is one way to help clean out the gene pool of foolish persons.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
4
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News