Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated get 'facts' from internet

When I speak with unvaccinated persons, I learn how they get most of their information from the internet. Here is a place where 12 persons share most of the misinformation. Also, the believe only Fox News is not fake news. Here is where half a dozen persons tell "facts," while more than 3,000 newspersons tell different facts. Another source of "facts" is the former president who told more than 30,000 lies.